Pooja Hegde's birthday wish for her mother is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actor Pooja Hegde penned down a sweet birthday wish for her mother on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, Pooja shared a picture of her mother Latha Hegde with her brother Rishabh Hegde.

Calling her mom 'soul of the family', she wrote, "Happy birthday to the soul of our family. We wouldn't be able to function without u mom. Lifeline of the Hegde household."

Recently, Pooja's brother Rishabh Hegde got married and the actor shared happy pictures from the occasion on her Instagram handle.



Superstar Salman Khan attended co-star Pooja's brother's wedding ceremony.

Pooja and Salman are all set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was recently seen in the comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. (ANI)

