Poorna Jagannathan joins Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy's cast

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Mindy Kaling has called Poorna Jagannathan on board to join the cast of her upcoming Netflix wedding comedy film.

Jagannathan who has appeared in films like 'Delhi Belly' and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' has been roped in to essay the role of Nalini, Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) mother.

Kaling has teamed up with actor Priyanka Chopra for the upcoming feature and the two announced the news earlier in April.

The movie's script will be penned by Dan Goor along with Kaling, who will also be executive producing with Lang Fisher.

This project will also mark the re-teaming of Kaling with executive producer Howard Klein, who worked on 'The Office', 'The Mindy Project', and 'Parks and Recreation', as well as David Miner, known for '30 Rock' and 'Master of None'.

The film follows the complicated life of Devi, a modern Indian-American teen.

The concept of the wedding comedy starring, Priyanka and Mindy will be touted as a mix between Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, reported Deadline.

Jagannathan is popularly known for her role as Safar Khan in HBO's Emmy-nominated 'The Night Of'.

Currently, she is also seen as Katie Richmond (Celeste/Nicole Kidman's lawyer) on the second season of the popular HBO show 'Big Little Lies'.(ANI)

