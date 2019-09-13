Pop-star Eddie Money dies at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Iconic singer-songwriter Eddie Money passed away on Friday morning. The 'Two Tickets to Paradise' fame singer was 70.

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," his family was quoted in a statement by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music," the statement added.

The singer had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, which he revealed last month.

Money had made the shocking announcement in a video from his AXS TV reality series called 'Real Money,' reported Fox News.

In the video, the 70-year-old star can be heard speaking about his disease which he discovered when he went for a routine checkup. The disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

The singer suffered numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

The Brooklyn native gave several classic hits in the 1970s and 1980s, including 'Baby Hold On', 'Think I'm In Love' and 'Take Me Home Tonight.' (ANI)

