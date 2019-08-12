Popular television actor files complaint against second husband over violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A popular television star has filed a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali against her second husband for allegedly abusing her daughter by making obscene comments and showing indecent pictures in his mobile since October 2017.

A complaint has been filed under section 354-A (punishment for sexual harassment), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), section 509 of the IPC read with 67-A of the IT act against the husband of the actor.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant, "The alleged culprit is currently held in police custody and further investigation is going on." (ANI)

