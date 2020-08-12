Portia de Rossi says wife Ellen DeGeneres is 'doing great' amid show drama

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi gave an update on DeGeneres, amid the ongoing drama and investigation into claims of a toxic work environment at her daytime talk show.

According to Page Six, on Sunday, the 47-year-old model de Rossi told a photographer that DeGeneres is "doing great" while out on a walk with her mom Margaret and their dogs in Santa Barbara.

The 'Arrested Development' actor tried going incognito in sunglasses, a hat and a scarf to cover her face but was snapped by photographers.

When pressed over whether or not the 62-year-old comedian DeGeneres would be continuing her talk show, de Rossi, simply said, "Yes, she is."

In July, dozens of former staffers came forward with claims of a toxic work environment on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Shortly after, WarnerMedia launched an official investigation into the show over the allegations, which include sexual misconduct, harassment and assault from top executives.

At the time, DeGeneres issued a statement of apology, saying, "As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

Page Six reported that while several of DeGeneres' A-list friends have come out in support of the talk show host, others are continuing to speak out against her.

Her show's ratings slipped to an all-time low last month, however, show executive producers say DeGeneres won't be quitting her show. (ANI)

