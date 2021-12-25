Prabhas extends birthday wishes to Sandeep Reddy Vanga

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): South superstar Prabhas extended heartfelt birthday wishes to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who turned 40 on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram story, Prabhas shared a picture of Vanga and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @sandeepreddy.vanga, can't wait for everyone to witness #Spirit!"





For the unversed, the 'Baahubali' actor and the 'Kabir Singh' director have collaborated on a pan-Indian project titled 'Spirit'.

Reportedly, the film will be produced by T-Series and will release in eight languages.

Apart from 'Spirit', Prabhas has several projects in the pipeline that includes--'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush', 'Salaar' and 'Project K' directed by Nag Ashwin that co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also directing the crime drama 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. (ANI)

