Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas was spotted wearing a mask at the Shamshabad International Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Over the wake of positive coronavirus case in the Hyderabad city, the actor was seen wearing a mask to guard himself against the virus.
Prabhas who was dressed in comfortable grey track pants, a black t-shirt is travelling to Europe for the next schedule of his film. (ANI)
Prabhas spotted wearing mask at Hyderabad airport amid coronavirus fears
ANI | Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:09 IST
