Prabhudeva mourns the demise of Tamil actor Mayilsamy

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After learning about the demise of Tamil actor Mayilsamy, Prabhudeva offered his heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Prabhudeva dropped a picture of Mayilsamy and wrote,"We all will miss u."

Mayilsamy died on Sunday. He was 57. The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack.



Mammootty also mourned the demise of Mayilsamy.

"My thoughts and Prayers go out to the family and friends of #Mayilsamy. What a loss to the film industry," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/PDdancing/status/1627484075903844352

Mayilsamy was known for his comic roles and has worked in more than 200 films in Tamil. Some of his acclaimed roles include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian.

He was also an acclaimed stage performer, stand-up comedian, TV host, and theatre artist. He was also a regular guest judge on Asathapovathu Yaaru on Sun TV in Chennai. (ANI)

