Prajakta Koli extends gratitude to Michelle Obama over their Daytime Emmy win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): YouTube's 'Creators For Change' documentary, which shows Michelle Obama in conversation with Prajakta Koli, Liza Koshy, and Thembe Mahlaba, has recently won a trophy at Daytime Emmy Awards.

Social media sensation Prajakta is extremely happy to hear about the news. She even expressed her gratitude to the former First Lady of the US for giving her an opportunity to express her opinions on a global platform.

"I am going to take some time to process this. But so grateful for having to wake up to find out that our 'Creators For Change documentary' won a Daytime Emmy. So much love to YouTube for constantly giving creators like me a global platform to have effective conversations," Prajakta said in a statement.



"So grateful to Mrs Obama for letting me be a part of this wonderful project. Also, so much love to Liza and Thembe. What a feeling," she added.



For the unversed, the documentary, which won the Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special, highlighted the experiences of adolescent girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia overcoming adversity to pursue their education.

Apart from creating content for social media platforms, Prajakta is also busy working on films.

Last year, she made her Netflix debut with the series 'Mismatched', co-starring Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in the Bollywood film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

