Prateik Babbar celebrates birthday with father Raj Babbar, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Actor Prateik Babbar, on Thursday, dropped pictures from his birthday celebration as he turned 36 on November 28. He celebrated his birthday with family members.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a series of pictures where she can be seen performing puja with his dad, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar and his actor-wife Nadira Zaheer Babbar. In another picture, he stood with his father Raj and cut his birthday cake. He also shared a video of his family members feeding him piece of cake.

Along with the post, he wrote, "#36 years strong, grateful for all your love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClndF9KPtHP/

As soon as she shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with wishes.

A fan wrote, "36? Looks like 28." While another one commented, "Happiest birthday..May all your dreams come true.."

Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil. He has two siblings named Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar from his father's first marriage with wife Nadira Babbar.

Prateik will be next seen in 'India Lockdown', which is all set to release on Zee5 on December 2. The film also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, and Prakash Belawadi. (ANI)