Pratik Sehjapal, Niti Taylor unveil first look of 'Naina Mere'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 15' fame Pratik Sehjpal and television personality Niti Taylor unveiled the first look of their music video 'Naina Mere'.

The poster has Pratik and Niti looking into each other's eyes. The music video will release on February 25.





'Kaisi hai yaariaan' actor also shared some photos from the shoot where television personality Suyyash Rai also accompanied them.





Meanwhile, Niti will be seen in a movie, alongside Parth Samthaan, which will have popular scenes from all three seasons of 'Kaisi yeh Yaariaan!'. Pratik is also shooting for his upcoming projects and soon will appear on big screens. (ANI)

