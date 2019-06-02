Tom Holland
Tom Holland

Pratt and Hemsworth wish Tom Holland a happy birthday

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:12 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 2 (ANI): Tom Holland turned 23 on Saturday and a string of fellow celebrities wished him on his special day.
After Holland announced his birthday and winner of his Crowd Rise campaign in a video on Instagram, his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-stars Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth wished him a happy birthday on the picture sharing platform, reported People.
"It's my birthday and announcement day! #thebrotherstrust" Holland captioned the video.
"Happy birthday you big legend," commented Hemsworth who played Thor in the 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Referring to their upcoming film 'Onward' where Pratt and Holland will play siblings, Pratt wrote, "Happy birthday to my little brother Tom. You're the future, my friend. Hope you have a blast today!!"
Another co-star, Zendaya too wished Holland a happy birthday. Holland and Zendaya will be seen together in the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' movie slated to hit the theatres on July 2 in the United States.
"Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we're all very lucky to have you and your weirdness," Zendaya commented.
Naomi Watts with whom Holland worked in the film 'The Impossible', shared a throwback picture from their time on set.
On the work front, Holland and Pratt will next be seen in the upcoming movie 'Onward'. (ANI)

