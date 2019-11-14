Pregnant Malika Haqq reveals she froze her eggs but did not use them

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Actor Malika Haqq who is stepping into motherhood, addressed her pregnancy and revealed that she froze her eggs, but did not use them.

In episode 2 of her new series 'Side by Side' with sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, the 36-year-old star revealed that on her 35th birthday last March she decided to freeze her eggs as a gift to herself, reported People magazine.

This year the star is expecting her first child -- a baby boy -- however, she didn't use her frozen eggs.

"The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here," Malika said, tearing up.

"I didn't know when I was going to have children, so deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use," Malika said adding, "I made a baby in love and those eggs weren't necessary."

"It's funny how you plan and then life happens," Malika said.

Making her pregnancy all the more special, she found out that she was expecting exactly one year after she decided to freeze her eggs.

"Can't get that freezer money back," Malika said jokingly. (ANI)