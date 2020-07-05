Pregnant Sophie Turner heads out for stroll with husband, parents

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): English actor Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday while taking a walk with their dogs and former's parents.

According to People Magazine, the 25-year-old cradled her baby bump in photographs from the outing while wearing a strappy white dress with what appeared to be a grey jumpsuit underneath as well as a pair of tennis shoes.

Meanwhile, her 30-year-old singer husband opted for a white t-shirt and shorts. Both the stars were also seen wearing masks as they enjoyed the sunshine together as a family.

Although Turner kept her baby bump tightly under wraps for months, the 'Game of Thrones' star first showed off her belly in a crop top and leggings on June 17.

The couple, who tied the knot twice last year - once in May, followed by a larger ceremony in June - also purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles together over the holidays.

An insider told the outlet, "They were hoping to expand their family, great family house with plenty of room to raise children."

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas opened up about how the couple has been laying low over the last few months amid COVID-19.

"We're having a good time," the singer said. "We got married last year, so we're still enjoying that time."

However, the pair did step out to show their support at a 'Black Lives Matter' protest, a source previously told People magazine that "they're being cautious because of Sophie's pregnancy." (ANI)

