Preity Zinta lauds Punjab Kings after phenomenal win against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who is currently under home quarantine, on Saturday lauded her IPL team Punjab Kings, after their phenomenal win against Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Preity took to her Twitter handle and appreciated her team by sharing some moments from the Friday match which was played at the Chidambaram Stadium.

Along with it, she tweeted, "Finally something to celebrate in my quarantine as it's pretty tough to stay locked up in a room without a window for a week. Tonight was all about team work & it was awesome to see such a strong & dominant performance from the boys #PBKSvsMI #ting @PunjabKingsIPL @klrahul11."





KL Rahul and Chris Gayle guided Punjab Kings to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. A spirited bowling performance restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite skipper Rohit Sharma's 63-run knock. In reply, a half-century from Rahul and Gayle's 43-run knock helped Punjab Kings to win the game with 14 balls to spare.

Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with a knock of 25 from 20 balls and the only wicket for Mumbai Indians was taken by Rahul Chahar as he dismissed Mayank.

On a related note, Preity, who is quite an active social media user keeps her fans updated on her activities by posting pictures and videos of them. Earlier, the 'Dil Ka Rishta' star had posted a throwback picture from one of her weekends with a friend. (ANI)

