Preity Zinta's shows off capsicums from her ghar ki kheti

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Beaming with pride, actor Preity Zinta on Thursday showed her fans some fresh capsicums from her kitchen garden.

The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen cheerfully picking fresh and home-grown capsicums from her plant.

"Our own home garden..ghar ki kheti..thanks to mom, now I have a full-fledged kitchen garden," Priety said in the video

She went on to express happiness about her kitchen garden in the caption.

"Ghar ki kheti. How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you Ma for teaching me & for inspiring me to spend time in the garden & grow our own vegetables," she wrote.

"I'm on top of the world right now, yet I've never felt so close to Mother Earth #organicgardening #jaimatadi #shimlamirchi #greenpepper #lovingit #ting," she added.

The 'Koi Mill Gaya' actor further revealed that she grew the vegetables through farming">organic farming procedures. (ANI)

