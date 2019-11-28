Prem Chopra, Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj among others felicitated at IFFI 2019 closing ceremony

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bollywood stalwart Prem Chopra along with veteran Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, film composer Ilaiyaraaja, Tamil actor Aravind Swamy and Manju Norah were honoured at the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

The hosts of the evening - actors Kunal Kapoor and Sonali Kulkarni - called on stage Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister; Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Goa; Union Minister Babul Supriyo; actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan; MP Roopa Ganguly; Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare and Parimal Rai, Goa Chief Secretary to felicitate the legends with a shawl and a memento.

Pandit Birju who was not in attendance physically said in a video message played at the ceremony, "I am receiving this award for my contribution to the film industry and I wish to continue the same."

After a successful run of eight days, the golden jubilee edition of the festival has come to an end. The ceremony also honoured the film 'Hellaro' directed by Abhishek Shah with a special mention.

The National Award-winning Gujarati film opened the Indian Panorama section at INOX on November 21.

IFFI 2019 showcased 190 films from 76 countries, which included 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section.

John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences headed the International Jury of the festival. (ANI)

