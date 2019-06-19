President Trump jokes about his wife Melania Trump, calls her 'It'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): American President Donald Trump leaves no stone unturned to praise his wife First Lady Melania Trump. Recently, he joked about his wife calling her 'It'.

On Friday, Trump made this remark during his appearance on Fox & Friends, as reported by The CUT.

As per Talking Points Memo and as cited by The CUT, Trump noted that the current design of the jet came from former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Trump told the Fox News hosts that they have their own designer whom they call it Melania, "There was Jackie O, and that's good. But we have our own Jackie O today. It's called Melania. Melania. We'll call it Melania T. Okay?"

The President then went on to say: "By the way, people love her. People love her. She gets no credit from the media but she gets credit from the people."

Apart from this, the President's wife has been trolled by the fans for other reason as well. Making a wardrobe statement, Melania is rarely seen without sunglasses.

From abroad trips to official nighttime engagements, the first lady is always seen with her pair of sunglasses.

Her appearance at the 75th D-Day commemoration in Normandy, France, was highly criticised because of her decision to keep her sunglasses on and she was slammed as "disrespectful" and "rude" as per the occasion.

However, some suspect that her decision to wear sunglasses is her way to protect herself from public scrutiny and criticism.

"She tends to wear sunglasses and hats to shield herself from the public eye. As she's stated in previous interviews, she often feels as though she is being bullied," explained fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen to Mirror Online and as cited by Aol.

The expert further went on to say, "I believe that the hat serves as armour of some sort. When she's looking out into the audience, she cannot see the entire crowd due to her sunglasses or her hat." (ANI)

