Prince Charles (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Prince Charles (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Prince Charles collaborates with designers to create fashion line with plants

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:08 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): While Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is busy giving finishing touches to her upcoming workwear collection, her father-in-law Prince Charles is busy with his own fashion project.
The 70-year-old heir to the British throne teamed up with sustainable fashion discovers Vin + Omi to create an avant-garde collection of clothing made entirely from nettles, a common weed found around the world which will be supplied from his private Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, reported People.
"It was actually his idea to use nettles from his estate and turn them into clothes," Omi, co-founder of the brand told People from his London studio. "And what do you do with a suggestion like that? It was almost like a challenge for us!" he added.
The talks behind the project started last May at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council to promote sustainability, equality, diversity, and craftsmanship. It was then the designers were experimenting with using cow parsley to make fabric. Vin and Omi got excited when the royal heir offered to donate the weeds from his garden.
"He casually said that he had loads of nettles if we wanted them. We thought it was a nice gesture and then next thing we knew we were at Highgrove with his team harvesting nettles over two days!" said Omi.
With the help of eight students from Oxford Brookes University, the designers were able to harvest more than 3000 nettle plants which took most of the summers.
"It's been really humbling because at Highgrove they know so much," says Omi. "It's becoming a learning process for us both. The way his estate is run, it's mind-blowing to think that these ideas were implemented 20-25 years ago. He really knows a lot about gardening and the environment." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:18 IST

Veteran filmmaker Terry Gilliam to be honoured with lifetime award

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Terry Gilliam is all set to be bestowed with a lifetime achievement award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:50 IST

Is Aaron Carter dating YouTuber Trisha Paytas?

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): American singer Aaron Carter left fans talking behind his back when he was spotted hanging out with rumoured girlfriend and YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:17 IST

Kangana Ranaut to shoot grand retro number for Jayalalithaa biopic

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut who is known for her stellar acting is currently busy preparing for her role as former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, for a biopic of the late leader. The film is titled 'Jaya' in Hindi and 'Thalaivi' in Tamil.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:30 IST

Kim Kardashian West spends Labour Day studying for bar exam

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West spent Labour Day by doing something really constructive - studying for her bar exam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:08 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan send out thank you cards after Archie's...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Royal couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are busy these days sending out thank-you cards after their son Archie's christening ceremony in July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:33 IST

Prosecutor-R. Kelly's-marriage-Aliyah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Citing R. Kelly's illicit marriage to teen singer Aaliyah as a proof, Illinois federal prosecutors said that he should be kept behind bars pending trial, according to court papers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:32 IST

He's going to be fine: Kevin Hart's wife on his condition

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Kevin Hart's wife Eniko recently updated fans about her husband's health condition following a car accident over the weekend that left him hospitalized with a back injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:26 IST

Ayushmann, Nushrat spread love with new song 'Ik Mulaqaat'

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana, who will play his quirkiest character till date in upcoming film 'Dream Girl,' shared a fresh-from-the-oven love melody 'Ik Mulaqaat' from the flick which stars Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:52 IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share quote from Nelson Mandela...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are all set to embark on their Africa trip along with son Archie, shared a quote about of former South African president Nelson Mandela about leadership, on their joint Instagram account.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:34 IST

Vivek Oberoi, Daisy Shah host grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): When the entire country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour, personalities from Bollywood are also immersed in the bhakti of Bappa!.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:05 IST

Salma Hayek celebrates 53rd birthday in Mexican style

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Actress Salma Hayek ringed in her 53rd birthday in a true Mexican style in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:38 IST

Queen Elizabeth joins Princess Anne for church in Scotland

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth who has been in Scotland for some time now was recently accompanied to a church near Balmoral by her only daughter, Princess Anne.

Read More
iocl