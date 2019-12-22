Prince George makes Christmas pudding with the royal family

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): The youngest heir to the British throne, Prince George, appeared in a new holiday photo with father Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The photograph depicting the four generations of royalty was shared on Instagram by the official account of the Royal Family.

In a total of three pictures, the first picture saw the young prince mixing bowl to make Christmas pudding along with the three.



The Queen wore a pale blue dress and William is decked in a black suit, while Charles is seen in a blue pinstriped one.

The pictures were released recently as part of the launch of the Royal British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative, which is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at the charity's annual festive events, reported E!Online. (ANI)

