Prince George receives a prehistoric gift from broadcaster David Attenborough

Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton's seven-year-old royal received a very special gift while meeting Sir David Attenborough earlier this week.

According to Fox News, the royal scion along with his parents and other siblings, Charlotte and Louis, recently met Sir David Attenborough, known for narrating docuseries such as 'Planet Earth' who offered George a shark tooth.

They met for an outdoor screening of his new documentary 'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.'

Photos of the gift exchanged were shared on Instagram by Kensington Palace on Saturday. The caption of the post described that the British broadcaster had visited the palace earlier in the week.







George was seen admiring the shark's tooth in one of the photos, while in the other photo William was found watching the film alongside the 'Our Planet' narrator.



"When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark, the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (big tooth). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island's soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago," the caption of the post read.

"Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today," the caption further read.

According to the People magazine, Middleton revealed that she counts Attenborough among her favourite celebrities that she has met. (ANI)

