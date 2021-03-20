Prince Harry and William have always had 'complicated relationship' with father Prince Charles

Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): Post talk show host Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it has been revealed that Prince Charles doesn't have a "straightforward father-son relationship" with Prince William and Prince Harry.

While Charles and Harry spoke over the phone last weekend, sources, quoted by People magazine, say the relationship between Prince Charles and his sons has been complex for years. A palace source told People magazine that "There has always been this complicated relationship with their dad."

Prince Harry had revealed, in his interview with Winfrey, that his father had stopped taking his calls at one point amid his and Meghan Markle's royal exit.



In addition to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce and his consequent marriage to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with who he had an affair during his relationship with Diana, Prince Charles also has control over the money.

The publication quoted the palace source as saying, "It's not a straightforward father-son relationship. He is their father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices and lives."

A close insider told that "tension between Charles and the boys has always surrounded money because Charles is the one who holds all the power".

Through his lucrative Duchy of Cornwall estate, which generates an income of nearly USD 30 million a year, Charles funds his own official office along with that of William and Kate Middleton's. He previously also funded Harry and Meghan Markle's office as well.

As per People magazine, during the interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry had said, "My family literally cut me off financially" in early 2020, shortly after the couple announced they wanted to step back as senior members of the royal family and become "financially independent." He added that he only had the money left to him by his late mother. (ANI)

