Prince Harry (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Prince Harry attends Onside Awards to honour youth making a difference in society

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, attended the inaugural of Onside Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to honour youth making a difference in their communities.
The 25-year-old Harry met young Youth Zone attendees and award nominees, then delivered a short speech before presenting the OnSide Health and Wellbeing Award.
"I've been to lots of events in this building, but the energy here tonight is truly something special and of course I feel privileged to be part of this community, so thanks for having me! All of this tonight would not be possible without the incredible network of like-minded organisations, who are united in showing young people a positive future," he said.
"It is with real pleasure that I can tonight announce the newest member of the OnSide family - the schools' mental health charity Place2Be. Through a collaboration brought together by the City of London, Place2Be's mental health services will become available in Youth Zones, starting with Future Youth Zone in London later this month."
He added that sometimes lack of mental fitness can be the biggest blocker to one's ability to succeed.
"By understanding our own mental health as much as we do our physical health, by knowing what makes us thrive rather than just survive, we'll be unlocking such incredible potential for ourselves and more young people up and down the country. So, for everyone involved in making this happen, thank you," he said.
The awards were bestowed on people who have made a difference in their community, have a breakthrough talent or have overcome challenging circumstances. (ANI)

