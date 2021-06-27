Prince Harry back in UK for Princess Diana's statue unveiling at Kensington Palace

London [UK], June 26 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has returned to England five days ahead of Princess Diana's statue unveiling event at Kensington Palace.

Harry will attend the unveiling of a statue honouring his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

According to People Magazine, his wife Meghan Markle stayed in California with the couple's two children: their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn daughter Lilibet Diana.

This marks Harry's second visit to the UK after he relocated to the US with his family, following the royal family tension. The last time he had returned to his homeland was in April for paying his tribute during the last rights of his grandfather, Prince Philip.



Harry was also spotted chatting with his older brother; Prince William at the funeral service that took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The plans for honouring Princess Diana with a statue were first announced in February 2017, the year that marked 20 years since she died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36.

According to People Magazine, the statue was "commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," the palace said in a statement last year.

"The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess' 60th birthday. The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy," the statement continued.

On a related note, Prince Harry and Meghan, who lived at Kensington Palace before moving to Frogmore Cottage then to the US, had their engagement photo call in 2017 in the Sunken Garden, as per People Magazine. (ANI)

