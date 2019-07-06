Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan to visit Scotland with baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Baby Archie is not even two months old and is already giving major travel goals. Before jetting off to Africa, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning to visit Scotland with their newborn son.

"Harry and Meghan will be visiting Balmoral Castle in Scotland and will bring Archie with them. They're excited he'll get to spend some quality time with his great-grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] at her summer residence," a source told Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Harry and Meghan are also planning a trip to Meghan's native country, the USA, by the end of this year.

"Most of their time there will be spent fulfilling royal duties, but they're also making room for a couple of family days," the source said.

Meanwhile, the couple, who recently embraced parenthood, is all set to head to Africa with little Archie.

According to a Us Weekly source, the visit is extra special for the couple since it was in Botswana, South Africa that the two fell in love in 2016. (ANI)

