Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry (image courtesy: Instagram)
Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran join hand to spread awareness about mental health

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): On the World Mental Health Day, Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran together released a video, with the purpose to increase mental health awareness among people.
The 'Perfect' singer shared the video on Instagram on Thursday and wrote, "Myself and Prince Harry, want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you."
"There's no need to suffer in silence - share how you're feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer, be willing to ask for help when you need it, and know that we are all in this together," he added.
In the beginning of the one-minute fourty-seconds video, Sheeran can be seen expressing excitement and getting prepped up for meeting Duke of Sussex.
In another bit, he reaches Prince Harry's residence and greets him to which the prince sarcastically replies "Hi, mate. It's like looking in the mirror."
The two cracks a few more jokes, teasing their fans of collaboration but later ends up giving out an important message.
They asked people to look out for friends and family who might be suffering from mental illness.
Sheeran's collaboration for mental health awareness comes over a month after he announced that he would be taking an 18-month break. (ANI)

