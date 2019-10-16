Prince Harry gets emotional while delivering speech on parenthood

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): The Duke of Susses Prince Harry recently opened up about parenthood while delivering a poignant speech at the WellChild Award ceremony.

The 35-year-old Duke on Tuesday spoke about how this time last year, he and his wife Meghan Markle were secretly expecting their first child together.

As he was about to recall his time, Harry witnessed an outburst of emotions and he broke down in tears.

"Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child -- no one else did at the time, but we did -- and I remember..." he said before tears rolled down from his eyes.

The Duke of Sussex then put his head down and paused to collect himself and his emotions as the crowd supportively applauded him, reported People magazine.

"I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day," he went on.

"And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."

"And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of your pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own," Harry added. (ANI)

