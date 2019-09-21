Prince Harry, Meghan Markle donate USD 5000 for swimming pool in Mozambique

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity is making use of young royal Archie's name to bring someone's ambitious project to life.

The royals donated USD 5,000 in the name of their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in order to provide help for building a swimming pool in Guinjata Bay, Mozambique.

This came to light when the swim coach Adam Knight, who runs a JustGiving.com for almost a month, saw a mystery donor by the name - Archie HMW who donated the money to him.

"I said to my colleague, 'That has to be Harry and Meghan,'" he shared with Harper's Bazaar, cited E! News.

"We made some calls and were able to verify that it was from them, which is just incredible. Without that donation and support this would not be happening," he detailed.

After this huge donation, a swimming pool could be completed by August next year and will provide a safe space for kids to train and learn how to swim.

"Having our own pool means we'll be able to double the number of swimming lessons and also help create paying jobs for the teachers we've trained," Adam shared.

He is not just happy that people can hone their swimming skills but added that "it also provides employment opportunities in an area that thrives on marine eco-tourism and scuba diving trips, but has so many living below the poverty line."