Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to late Princess Diana

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to late princess Diana by sharing an inspirational quote from Harry's late mother.
On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan shared the quote on their joint royal Instagram page.
"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you," the quote, they shared on Instagram, read.
In the caption, the royal couple wrote, "Words have the power to inspire, which is why we're happy to share some of our favourite quotes. From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales."
According to Fox News, the post marks the first time where Meghan and Harry have mentioned Diana by name on social media.
In May also, the pair gave a special mention to Diana when they shared a picture of baby Archie on Mother's Day, according to People magazine.
Diana's favourite flower forget-me-nots were also pictured in the background of the picture.
In 2017, Prince Harry called his late mother his "ideal role model." "I think she had a lot in common with everybody but also she certainly listened in a very, very short space of time," he then said.
"In society, we suffer from this illusion or this reality where some problems get so big that nobody wants to get involved. She was the one that changed that," he continued. "I will always look up to her as being my ideal role model," he had added. (ANI)

