Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reportedly reunite with royals for first time since 'Megxit'

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite publicly with the royal family this spring for the first time since they gave up their titles, according to a report.

Page Six quoted Sunday Times as reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Trooping of the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 12 in London.

The military parade, which will mark the Queen's 95th birthday, will also be the first national celebration in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic.



As per Page Six, the Queen appeared last year without her family at the event, which was scaled down and moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle due to lockdowns.

"The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time," "But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen," a royal aide told the Sunday Times.

As reported by Page Six, Harry and Meghan's last public appearance with the royals was at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9 after hammering out their 'Megxit' deal.

The Sussexes have since relocated to Montecito, California with their 1-year-old son Archie. (ANI)

