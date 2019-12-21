Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend Christmas holidays in Canada

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 21 (ANI): British Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to spend the upcoming holidays with baby son Archie in the Duchess of Sussex's old stomping grounds.

The royal couple will be spending "private family time in Canada" confirmed the palace on Friday.

"Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected", said the statement, reported People magazine.

It further said that for many years, the Duke of Sussex has visited Canada regularly and The Duchess had lived there for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.

They wanted to share with their young son the love of people of Canada and the beauty of the landscape.

Meghan and Harry have already been reported to take approximately six weeks off by the end of the year to spend a precious ' family time ' amid the worries that the intense scrutiny surrounding the pair was challenging.

A royal source confirmed to People magazine that, the Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of responsibilities and commitments until the middle of November, and after that, they have taken a long time for their families.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also announced that they would be skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham, including their public walk to church on Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family. (ANI)

