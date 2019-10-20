Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take off for six weeks 'family time'

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 22:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): To spend some quality 'much-needed family time' the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take around six weeks off at the end of the year.
The royals' time would be spending time both in the UK and the US where they are likely to celebrate Thanksgiving, reported People magazine.
"The Duke and the Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," a royal source told the outlet.
Moreover, it is also being speculated that the couple is likely to move to Africa as Prince Harry said in a new documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' that Cape Town would be "an amazing place" for them and baby Archie to live.
"I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment. We've just come from Cape Town. That would be an amazing place to be able to base ourselves," the royal said in the film.
The documentary which is scheduled to open on ITV in the UK on Sunday also sheds light on the troubles that the couple faced as the new parents in the last year.
"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot," Meghan said.
"So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It's um ...yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she continued.
After their Africa visit, Prince Harry released a statement criticising British media for continuously targeting his wife.
"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," the statement read. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:43 IST

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu: Lady Gaga's tweet takes...

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga sent netizens into a frenzy on Sunday with a special message in Sanskrit!

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:29 IST

He creates his own destiny: Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic on 13...

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a trip down the memory lane as his 2006 directorial 'Don' clocked 13 years on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:16 IST

Shah Rukh Khan asks for heels as he tries to match Karan Johar's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Be it a blingy or sober outfit, filmmaker Karan Johar surely knows how to pull it off! And it seems like his "fashionista sense of style" has now inspired Shah Rukh Khan who is "trying" to match it!

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:19 IST

1984's 'Terminator' was 'a small budget movie', reveals Arnold...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Spilling the beans on his 1984 film 'The Terminator', actor Arnold Schwarzenegger disclosed that the film had a very small budget and the cast used to perform stunts without permits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:07 IST

Did Lady Gaga just hint about her breakup with Dan Horton?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Seems like pop singer Lady Gaga has freed herself from another relationship and her latest social media post is the proof.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:47 IST

'War' sees jump on third Friday, mints Rs 295.75 crore

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): After registering its name as this year's second-highest grosser, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' is continuing to rake in moolah at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:51 IST

Mike Posner completes 3,000 mile trek across America

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mike Posner has officially completed his closely-watched 3,000-mile walk across America.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:25 IST

Gigi Hadid spotted in cryptic outfit post break up with Tyler Cameron

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): A few weeks post her break up with Tyler Cameron, supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted donning a cryptic outfit in New York City.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:02 IST

Jenelle Evans spends quality time with kids, husband

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Looks like Jennelle Evans and her kids had the best time on earth while enjoying a fun-filled weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:56 IST

Nostalgia hits Victoria Beckham, recreates her signature leg pose

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): The former Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham has reminded us of her good old days with a signature leg power pose.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:20 IST

Brody Jenner admits split from Kaitlynn Carter will be shown on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Brody Jenner is open about sharing every part of his personal life with the world, including his recent break up from Kaitlynn Carter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 08:29 IST

Jennifer Lawrence ties the knot with Cooke Maroney in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Months after Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney engagement in February, the pair tied the knots in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Read More
iocl