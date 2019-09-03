Prince Harry, Meghan send out thank you cards after Archie's christening ceremony

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Royal couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are busy these days sending out thank-you cards after their son Archie's christening ceremony in July.

According to People, the new parents have mailed special missives to royals fans who sent their good wishes following the special event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent out a card featuring a monochrome picture from the christening day held at the Windsor Castle, which read, "overwhelmed by all the incredible kind cards and letters they have received on this occasion."

Adding, the card read that the couple was, "so touched that you took to trouble to write as you did."

The note came to light through the picture-sharing platform of a royal fan, who had written to the couple to congratulate them.

While the couple has been thanking people for the happy event, they are looking forward to the big event of fall which is their tour to South Africa later this month.

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex shared his excitement on Instagram of visiting the country and introducing his wife and son to the people in South Africa.

"In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful program that we're so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon." - The Duke.

"For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi, Angola, and Botswana," the official Instagram page of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote alongside a collage of pictures." (ANI)

