Prince Harry, Meghan share picture of baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a picture of baby Archie before ringing into the New Year.

Fox News reported that the royal couple shared on their official social media a video montage of different times from 2019 featuring music by Coldplay.



The picture featured Harry, who wore a blue beanie and an olive green coat as he smiled while holding his son in his arms. Archie, on the other hand, was wrapped in a warm grey beanie, a thick brown coat with matching brown boots.

The photo seemed to have been taken while the family was spending time on Vancouver Island in Canada with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland while the rest of the family celebrated the Christmas holiday in Sandringham, reported Fox News.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex captioned the montage: "Looking back at 2019. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

And they concluded by thanking Chris Martin and Coldplay for allowing them to use one of their songs in the video.

In a Christmas card, which was shared on social media as a gif, the family shared another photo of Archie last week. (ANI)





