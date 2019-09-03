Prince Harry opens up about his private jet controversy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry opened up about the private jet controversy which surfaced after his recent trip.

The royal addressed the criticism around his use of private jets for summer vacays on Tuesday while attending an event in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

"We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it out," People quoted him as saying.

His remarks came after he was lambasted over using private jet to his trips to Ibiza and Elton John's villa in the south Franch with wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie.

The Duke reached on Monday on a scheduled flight and began his speech saying that "Having spent last night here, I don't know about you guys but it was definitely the best nights' sleep I've had for the last 4 months!"

And later, during the Q&A session, the prince clarified that this time, he made the trip not by a private jet but "commercial plane".

"I came here by commercial. I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it's genuinely as simple as that," he said.

This time not only the prince made a visit by a public plane, but also played his part in "sustainability".

His Amsterdam appearance launched a new partnership with leading players in the travel industry called Travalyst.

"It is a first-of-its-kind coalition, a united front of businesses dedicated to making travel an engine for sustainability," the said during his speech.

"It's created to mobilise the travel industry as a catalyst for good, aiming to transform the future of travel for everyone," according to the Prince's office. (ANI)

