Prince Harry retraces Princess Diana's footsteps with Angola minefield walk

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Carrying Princess Diana's legacy forward, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola on Friday.

He worked with representatives from 'The Halo Trust' to help clear the area, mined during the Angolan civil war. Soon after receiving a safety briefing and learning more about the work of the de-mining, the royal walked through the minefield and remotely detonated a mine to help make the area safer for the local community, wildlife, and future eco-tourism, reported E! News.

In 1997, just a few months before her death, Princess Diana had walked through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola. After working in Dirico, Harry too visited Huambo and walked along the same street his mother walked 22 years ago.

"It's been quite emotional retracing my mother's steps along this street 22 years on and to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges," the outlet quoted him as saying.

Diana is often credited for raising awareness for an international treaty against landmines, which was signed shortly after her death.

"The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognize her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular," a statement from Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram account read.

Later on, Harry visited an orthopaedic center in Huambo, which was recently renamed in the honour of Princess Diana, reported the outlet.

This wasn't the first time Harry had visited Angola. In 2013, he also visited the area.

This visit was a part of Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa. In addition to his visits to Dirico and Huambo, the royal is expected to attend a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Luanda. (ANI)

