Princess Diana and Prince Harry
Princess Diana and Prince Harry

Prince Harry retraces Princess Diana's footsteps with Angola minefield walk

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Carrying Princess Diana's legacy forward, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola on Friday.
He worked with representatives from 'The Halo Trust' to help clear the area, mined during the Angolan civil war. Soon after receiving a safety briefing and learning more about the work of the de-mining, the royal walked through the minefield and remotely detonated a mine to help make the area safer for the local community, wildlife, and future eco-tourism, reported E! News.
In 1997, just a few months before her death, Princess Diana had walked through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola. After working in Dirico, Harry too visited Huambo and walked along the same street his mother walked 22 years ago.
"It's been quite emotional retracing my mother's steps along this street 22 years on and to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community of local businesses and colleges," the outlet quoted him as saying.
Diana is often credited for raising awareness for an international treaty against landmines, which was signed shortly after her death.
"The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognize her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular," a statement from Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram account read.
Later on, Harry visited an orthopaedic center in Huambo, which was recently renamed in the honour of Princess Diana, reported the outlet.
This wasn't the first time Harry had visited Angola. In 2013, he also visited the area.
This visit was a part of Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa. In addition to his visits to Dirico and Huambo, the royal is expected to attend a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Luanda. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:51 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unites with friend in Paris

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): The beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who enjoys a huge fan following does not have a dearth of friends and the actor bumped into an old friend Eva on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:25 IST

Jennifer Lopez hails Super Bowl for 'inclusivity and diversity'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lopez who will be performing with the fellow Latina artist Shakira at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show applauded the show for 'inclusivity and diversity'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:25 IST

Christie Brinkley shuts down Wendy Williams' by posting injury photos

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Supermodel Christie Brinkley who previously responded to TV host Wendy Williams' claims that she had faked her recent injury by appealing the latter to "be kind" has now posted several photos of her injuries obtained during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal. Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:38 IST

Lilly Singh apologises for turban comment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): The 'Little Late with Lilly Singh' show host Lilly Singh on Friday apologised for a recent comment on turban she made on her late-night show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:38 IST

Michael Sheen's girlfriend Anna Lundberg gives birth to baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actor Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:01 IST

Feeling so much better: Kylie Jenner after hospitalisation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner who was hospitalised for flu-like symptoms and skipped Paris Fashion Week has updated her fans that she is 'Feeling much better'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:15 IST

Cardi B slams fans who claim she lied about sexual harassment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B lashed out at social media followers who accused her of lying about sexual harassment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:15 IST

'Karate Kid' star Robert Garrison dies at 59

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actor Robert Garrison who is best known for his role as Tommy in the original 'The Karate Kid' died on Friday at the age of 59.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:08 IST

Terror attack drama 'Hotel Mumbai' released in UK

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): 'Hotel Mumbai' which is based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was released in the United Kingdom on September 27 (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:34 IST

Snoop Dogg's infant grandson passes away

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Rapper Snoop Dogg's infant grandson Kai Love has died at 10 days old.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:21 IST

Travis Knight in talks to direct Tom Holland starrer 'Uncharted'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Travis Knight is in talks to come on onboard Sony's 'Uncharted' to direct the videogame adaptation starring Tom Holland.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:23 IST

Sony, Marvel reunite to produce third Spider-Man film

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): While the split between Sony Pictures and Marvel left many fans dejected, the two have seemed to have found a way to get along for 'Spider-Man'.

Read More
iocl