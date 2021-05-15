Prince Harry shares how he used to meet Meghan Markle, hiding from media eyes

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry revealed how he used to meet Meghan Markle when they were dating each other in London away from media eyes.

TMZ reported that Prince Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast where he revealed that he kept his relationship with Meghan Markle discreet while dating, like going on a secret supermarket run to meet her while pretending he didn't know her.

When the show presenter- Dax asked Harry if he had ever been able to do any mundane things, like going to the supermarket; the 36-year-old replied- yes! and recalled his 2016 secret date with Meghan at the supermarket.



Meghan who was staying at the Kensington Palace, at that time met her prince charming at the London's supermarket for their first date.

Harry shared, "The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles. There are people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks and coming up to me and saying hi."

Although Harry didn't reveal the name of the supermarket but said that it is a mere 100 yards away from the Palace. Harry said he stayed in such a true "incognito" character and wore a baseball cap and kept looking down to avoid being recognized.

Apart from this Harry who has shifted to California with his family after leaving his royal duties also shared his feelings after stepping down from the royal life. He admitted that he "feels like he can walk with his head held high" while comparing his royal life to that of a 'Truman Show' and a zoo where all eyes are always on him. (ANI)

