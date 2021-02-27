Prince Harry shares when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' for him

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has opened up about his cozy first few dates with Meghan Markle.

According to People Magazine, on Thursday night's episode of 'The Late Late Show', the 36-year-old Harry spoke candidly to host James Corden about unusual circumstances of dating as a member of the royal family and when he first knew that the 39-year-old actor Meghan was "the one."

"The second date I was starting to think 'Wow, this is pretty special,'" Harry told Corden.

"It was just the fact we hit it off with each other and we were just so comfortable in each other's company," he said.

Harry continued that Dating with him or with any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. "All the dates become dinners, or watching the tv or chatting at home. Then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners to the cinema and everything else."



"Everything was done back to front with us so actually we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us rather than going to friends' houses or out for dinner where there were other distractions," he explained.

Per People Magazine, Harry went on to say that he loved the way he and Meghan were able to connect during the first outings together. "There were no distractions and that was great. It was an amazing thing, we went from zero to 60 in the first two months."

And while talking about his wife, Harry surprised Corden with a call from Meghan via Facetime. During the call, Corden spoke to the Duchess of Sussex and jokingly asked the couple to buy the real 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' home after touring it with Harry during their ride through Los Angeles on a tour bus.

As reported by People Magazine, the Duke of Sussex said that both he and Meghan, who is expecting the couple's second child, are looking forward to getting back to their favorite causes when the COVID lockdown comes to an end - even if it is "a slightly different version but a continuation of what we were doing back in the UK anyway."

He added, "That is what our life - my life's always going to be about public service. And Meghan signed up to that and the two of us enjoy doing that. Trying to bring some compassion and try and make people happy and try and change the world in any small way that we can." (ANI)

