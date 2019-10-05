Prince Harry suing British tabloids over phone hacking allegations

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Prince Harry is taking legal action against British media outlets.

The Duke of Sussex is set to sue the owners of UK tabloid newspapers the Sun and the Daily Mirror over allegedly hacking his phone, reported People.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that claims have been filed on behalf of the Duke against News UK (owner of The Sun) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) at the High Court due to alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

The news came shortly after Prince Harry issued a strong statement in defense of his wife Meghan Markle amid what he described as the "ruthless" treatment that she has received in the British tabloid press.

In an emotional statement released on Tuesday, Harry, who seemed to be at his candid best, spoke about the "bullying" Meghan has received.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences -- a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," the royal said.

The royal went on to say that he and his wife have "continued to put on a brave face - as so many of you can relate to - I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."

His statement came after the royal couple launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday in the U.K.

A legal spokesperson from Schillings, who is representing Meghan, said, "We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband."

Harry added that he has been "a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in."

Although the Duke didn't directly address the statement, he gave a moving speech on the final day of their royal tour of Africa on Wednesday.

"We will firmly stand up for what we believe. We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we will do everything that we can to play our part in building a better world," he told the gathering in Tembisa, a township near Johannesburg in South Africa.

"We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard," Prince Harry added. (ANI)

