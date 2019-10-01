Prince Harry
Prince Harry

Prince Harry takes over National Geographic's Instagram

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Royal takeover! Prince Harry took his social media skills to a new level by guest editing National Geographic's Instagram account.
The 35-year-old royal, who is in Malawi as a part of his 10-day tour of Africa, took over National Geographic's Instagram on Monday.
Harry guest-edited the account as part of the new social media campaign 'Looking Up', which he hopes will raise "awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth's eco-system."
For the first photo, the Duke of Sussex shared one of his own images of Baobab trees in Liwonde National Park, Malawi. The royal can be seen lying on the ground as he points his camera up towards the sky to capture the stunning still.
Writing alongside the still, Harry explained that he wanted to encourage users to post their own pictures of trees in the local community "to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth's ecosystem" and encourage people to "appreciate the beauty of our surroundings."


Harry also posted a photo of a strangler fig tree.

The royal went on to share another picture which features the autumn colours in the U.K., which he finds "beautiful."

Harry visited Liwonde National Park in Malawi as part of the ongoing campaign to secure forests under the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, an initiative that was launched in 2015 as a network of forest conservation programs throughout the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, reported People.
Harry and his wife Meghan Markle launched their Instagram account earlier this year. They are currently sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from their Africa tour.
The 35-year-old royal will reunite with Meghan and son Archie when he returns to South Africa later this week.
The Duke is currently on a 10-day tour of southern Africa. He and his wife, Meghan, travelled together to South Africa before Harry jetted off to Angola, Malawi, and Botswana.
Harry and Meghan have been raising awareness of several issues while on the royal tour, including counter-poaching operations in Malawi, violence against women in South Africa, elephant protection in Botswana and landmines in Angola. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:13 IST

Here's what happened when Hilary Duff showed her kids 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' has been a huge part of everyone's childhood and it's soon making a comeback! As American actor Hilary Duff is preparing to revisit her famous role with the 'Lizzie McGuire' series reboot, she decided it was time to introduce her kid

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:30 IST

Lil Nas X opens up about struggling with sexuality

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American rapper Lil Nas X, who rose to fame with his smash hit 'Old Town Road', recently opened up about his journey to coming out as a homosexual.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:08 IST

Daniel Craig delivers emotional speech as 'Bond 25' wraps filming

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actor Daniel Craig was visibly emotional as he bid adieu to his latest James Bond film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 04:28 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate first wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It has been one year of blissful marriage for American actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-producer Brad Falchuk and they made sure to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a perfect beach date.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:40 IST

Dakota Johnson launches podcast to share stories of sexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American actor Dakota Johnson has launched a new podcast, aiming to help and inspire millions of women to speak up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:00 IST

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin kick-start wedding festivities in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, who are all set to tie the knot for a second time, have kick-started their wedding festivities in South Carolina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:36 IST

'Stranger Things' returning for season 4, teases a world beyond Hawkins!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Netflix's insanely popular series 'Stranger Things' is officially returning to the screens with its fourth season. And it's teasing a world beyond the setting of Hawkins, Indiana, which fans have gotten to know very well.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:50 IST

Ewan McGregor's daughter opens up about her struggle with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor Ewan McGregor's daughter shared a heart-rending post on social media, revealing what she went through in the past.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra', Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to go...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): The line-up of the upcoming 21st Mumbai Film Festival includes Brad Pitt's latest release 'Ad Astra' and Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' starring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and Scott Z. Burns' 'The Report'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:01 IST

Shooting of Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra's 'Shakuntala Devi -...

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming outing 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' went on floors on Monday in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:46 IST

Lata Mangeshkar joins Instagram

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Music legend and 'India's nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar who turned 90 on Wednesday has made her debut on the picture and video sharing application, Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:37 IST

Nawazuddin's 'Roam Rome Mein' to be screened at Busan...

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Nawazddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee starrer 'Roam Rome Main' has been selected for screening at the Busan International Film Festival.

Read More
iocl