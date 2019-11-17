Prince Harry takes son Archie to playgroup for first time

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Prince Harry accompanied his son and wife Meghan Markle to a playgroup session near Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor for the first time this week.

"There were a couple of other dads there -- he wasn't the only dad there!" the insider told People magazine of the outing, which was first reported by Daily Express, as cited by People.

"Archie had a fantastic time. He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies," a source told the outlet. "The Duke said: 'Gingers stick together!'"

The Duchess of Sussex during her appearance at the WellChild Awards alongside Harry last month shared that Archie was attending a playgroup, reported People magazine.

"It was a lot of fun," the Duchess of Sussex said. "He loved it."

Little Archie just shared his birthday wish for Prince Charles as his proud parents released a new portrait taken at the royal baby's christening.

Posted on their @SussexRoyal Instagram page, the previously unseen photo shows grandfather Charles, who turned 71 on Thursday, admiring his grandson after the ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!" the couple wrote, adding a cake emoji. The picture was taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding photographer Chris Allerton. (ANI)

