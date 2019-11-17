Meghan Markle, Prince Harry along with their son Prince Archie (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry along with their son Prince Archie (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Prince Harry takes son Archie to playgroup for first time

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Prince Harry accompanied his son and wife Meghan Markle to a playgroup session near Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor for the first time this week.
"There were a couple of other dads there -- he wasn't the only dad there!" the insider told People magazine of the outing, which was first reported by Daily Express, as cited by People.
"Archie had a fantastic time. He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies," a source told the outlet. "The Duke said: 'Gingers stick together!'"
The Duchess of Sussex during her appearance at the WellChild Awards alongside Harry last month shared that Archie was attending a playgroup, reported People magazine.
"It was a lot of fun," the Duchess of Sussex said. "He loved it."
Little Archie just shared his birthday wish for Prince Charles as his proud parents released a new portrait taken at the royal baby's christening.
Posted on their @SussexRoyal Instagram page, the previously unseen photo shows grandfather Charles, who turned 71 on Thursday, admiring his grandson after the ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.
"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!" the couple wrote, adding a cake emoji. The picture was taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding photographer Chris Allerton. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:37 IST

'Malang': Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's first look out

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Makers of the film 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have released a still from the film.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:45 IST

Here's why Bella Hadid felt 'powerful' after walking ramp for Rihanna

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Bella Hadid who recently walked the ramp for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show says she felt "more powerful" doing the show as compared to her previous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stints.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:44 IST

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra documents recovery session

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who sustained an injury while shooting for the upcoming film based on the badminton player Saina Nehwal, documented her physiotherapy session on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:27 IST

Dua Lipa thanks Shah Rukh Khan for teaching her Bollywood moves!

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Singing sensation Dua Lipa who posed for a picture with romance king Shah Rukh Khan ahead of her performance in Mumbai, thanked the star for teaching her some Bollywood moves.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:56 IST

Celine Dion surprises fans with performance at NYC karaoke contest

Washington D.C [USA], Nov (ANI): Singer Celine Dion treated fans with an up-close-and-personal performance while celebrating the release of her new album at Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant and Bar in New York City on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:31 IST

Can't expect actors to dance in content-rich films just because...

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): After delivering back to back hits like 'Super 30' and 'Kaabil' Hrithik Roshan who is known for his dancing prowess feels that there is no need to flaunt your moves when it comes to certain movies which are content-heavy just because one is known for dancing and the sc

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:33 IST

This picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Dua Lipa is unmissable!

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Ahead of her performance at the music festival in Mumbai, the international singing sensation Dua Lipa posed for a picture with Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:26 IST

Curated streaming service Mubi launches 'Mubi India' , 'Mubi...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Film streaming service Mubi announced its launch in India, today. The service features film channels, 'Mubi India' and 'Mubi World', that are home to an incredible variety of cinema, including exclusives, cult movies, shorts and world-class features.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:18 IST

Karan Johar to host inaugural ceremony of IFFI in Goa

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): The grand inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year will be hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:16 IST

Dua Lipa is happy to be in Mumbai, shares experience on social media

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa who landed in Mumbai on Saturday is really excited for her upcoming music festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:42 IST

Kristen Bell warned kids against revealing Frozen 2 secrets

Washington DC [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): American actress Kristen Bell admitted that she shared the secret of "Frozen 2" spoilers with her kids ahead of the release but warned them that their teeth would fall out if they revealed to anyone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:11 IST

Arjun Kapoor's next untitled goes on floor

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Shooting for Arjun Kapoor's yet-untitled feature began on Saturday.

Read More
iocl