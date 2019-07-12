Prince Harry used to feel "completely left out" during his childhood

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Late Princess Diana was determined to make her younger son Prince Harry feel that he wasn't the second best.

Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty magazine, recently participated on UK's Channel 4 documentary 'Meghan and Harry: The Baby Years', and shed some light on the 34-year-old royal's upbringing, reported Fox News.

Seward has been covering the royal family since the 80s and has written over 20 books on them and subjects concerning them.

"The Queen Mother used to say, 'Come on William come and sit next to me,'" Seward said on Harry's other brother Prince William, reported by Daily Mail, as cited Fox News.

"And little Harry would be completely left out," Seward added.

Seward claimed that Diana was willing to do everything it took to ensure that Harry didn't feel left out.

"Harry has always known he was number two and obviously Diana was very anxious that he shouldn't feel that," Seward said.

However, there was no denying that William took precedence as heir to the throne. William is third in line after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his father, Prince Charles.

"Other members of the royal family were very conscious he was number two," stated Seward.

While Diana's relationship with Charles was troubled, she found happiness with the birth of her two sons. The two welcomed William in 1982, followed by Harry in 1984.

Back in 2017, Diana's biographer Andrew Morton told Fox News that while the late princess coped with the end of her marriage, she relied on her sons for support and happiness.

"As the boys got older and became like her counselors and friends as sons, she began to enjoy life a lot more. Diana was very protective of William and Harry. If you ever criticized the boys... she would be on you like a tigress. She was the only one who could criticize those two. Of course, she indulged them," said Morton.

"She wanted to be a full hands-on parent herself and interestingly, Prince William recently said the same about his own children. He wants them to enjoy a relatively normal upbringing," Morton continued.

After Harry welcomed his son in May, he admitted to still feeling the loss of his beloved mother, especially now after becoming a father.

People previously reported that Harry opened up to former soldier Dennis van der Stroon while he was in the Netherlands to launch the official countdown to the Invictus Games in The Hague next year. The two lost their mothers.

"I told Harry about my mother and we talked about our shared experience of missing a mom. He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother. He said he meets a lot of people in his work who have lost a mother, father, sister, brother or relatives and when he hears their story, as he heard my story, he said he doesn't feel so alone," said van der Stroon.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 of this year. (ANI)

