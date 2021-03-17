Prince Harry's conversation with William and Charles after Oprah interview was 'unproductive': Gayle King

Washington DC [US], March 17 (ANI): American television personality Gayle King has revealed that following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex spoke with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.

According to People magazine, King -- who is also a friend of Oprah -- on Tuesday while appearing on her show 'CBS This Morning', disclosed that Harry spoke with William and Charles over the weekend.

King said, "Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too."

She added, "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."



Talking about what the Royal Palace feels, she said, "And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still. No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."

King continued, "I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant."

"And until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family," she concluded.

As per People magazine, during the royal couple's interview with Oprah on March 7, Meghan said her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection, and also that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

Though the Duke and Duchess didn't reveal the names of those who made the remarks, Oprah said it was not his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. (ANI)

