Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Prince Philip turns 98, Royal family celebrates

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:01 IST

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip turned 98 on Monday and members of the royal family took to social media to pay him tribute.
The royal family took to its official Instagram account to wish the Duke of Edinburgh.
"Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy 98th Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH. The Duke of Edinburgh was born on this day in 1921. In the first picture, HRH is pictured at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding this year. In the second picture, His Royal Highness was photographed in 1953, 66 years ago," read the caption.
[{6e67e1d7-6aa7-447b-acd4-61212c98f3fb:intradmin/prince_1.JPG}]
Other than this, Prince Philip's children and grandchildren also extended their heartfelt wishes on social media.
Prince William and Duchess Kate shared a series of photo and on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"
[{744ca8af-7b62-4551-9154-137511839425:intradmin/Prince_2.JPG}]
Sharing a series of adorable pictures with her grandfather, Princess Eugenie wrote, "Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now."
[{c19b7d19-0874-4114-8ddd-0ea2164657ce:intradmin/prince3.JPG}]
According to Fox News, the British army will be honoring Prince Philip by firing gunshots. The army also tweeted that they wish to make it a good one. "Determined to make it a good one," they tweeted.
Prince Philip was born in the year 1921, in Greece. His mother and father were Princess Alice of Battenberg and Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark. He also had four sisters named, Princess Cecilie, Princess Sophie, Princess Margarita, and Princess Theodora.
He married the Queen of England in the year 1947. Together they have three sons and one daughter - Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and daughter Princess Anne, reported US Weekly.
After his retirement from public life he occasionally gets spotted with the queen at the few official events
The Duke drives horse-drawn carriage but has stopped driving cars since his road accident on January 17 this year, after which he had to surrender his driving license.
Prince Philip was driving his Range Rover when he got involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle but was not injured. The Queen was not in the car when the accident took place near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, according to the palace. (ANI)

