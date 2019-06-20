Prince William, Duchess Kate convoy injures an old woman

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Prince William and Duchess Kate's convoy crashed into an elderly woman, leaving her hospitalised in a serious condition.

According to an eye witness, the Royals were travelling from London to Windsor, when police personnel hit the woman on pedestrian named Irene Mayor, reported US Weekly.

Irene Mayor's daughter Fiona told a UK newspaper that she got a lot of injuries and had to be hospitalised immediately. "They are just keeping her stable at the moment," Fiona said.

Acting upon the incident, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had sent flowers and letter, written by them to Mayor.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon. Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said in a statement to The Telegraph.

There is also an investigation going on by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. "The investigation is in its very early stages and the officer involved is assisting our inquiries as a witness," the spokesperson said.

A few months ago, William's grandfather Prince Philip was involved in a car accident. Prince Philip was driving his Range Rover when he got involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle but was not injured. The Queen was not in the car when the accident took place near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, according to the palace. (ANI)

