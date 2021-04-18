Prince William, Kate Middleton pay tribute to 'devoted' Prince Philip after funeral service

Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Shortly after attending the funeral service of Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge- Prince Williams and Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late royal on social media.

According to People Magazine, Prince Philip's intimate funeral was held on Saturday (local time) at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. After the funeral services, Prince William and Kate Middleton continued to pay tribute to their 'devoted' royal member on Twitter by posting a short message praising him and his relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was a devoted consort to Her Majesty The Queen for nearly 70 years, from Her Majesty's Accession in 1952 until his death," the tweet read.



Alongside the tweet, they also posted two photographs, one of which is a shot of the couple standing behind Philip's coffin, whereas the other image shows William with his brother Prince Harry and other family members following Philip's casket into St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The official Instagram account for the Queen and her family shared another tribute. "In loving memory of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," they wrote alongside a photo of the late royal tipping his hat.





Earlier this month, after Philip's death at age 99 on April 9, the royal family showed their respect when all three of the official royal Twitter and Instagram pages changed their icons.

Following this, William and Kate also changed their cover photo on Twitter to a monochrome photo of the late Duke of Edinburgh.



In the days before the funeral, the royal family shared several priceless photos from the family album, showing the late royal spending time with his family, many of which were taken by Kate, according to People Magazine.

Remembering his grandfather, Prince William also shared an emotional message on Twitter by posting a snap of his son Prince George sitting with Philip in a carriage, which Kate took in 2015. He also noted that Philip and his duchess shared a special connection.



"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days," he wrote, adding, "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness, he showed her." (ANI)

