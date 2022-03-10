Prince William, Kate Middleton show support for Ukraine in blue attires

London [UK], March 10 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown solidarity for the people of Ukraine today by stepping out in matching blue hues and buttons.

According to Page Six, for a visit to London's Ukrainian Cultural Center Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen cashmere sweater worth USD 740, which was of the same shade as the Ukrainian flag. She completed her look by adding a Ukrainian flag pin with a white heart on it.

Meanwhile, Prince William donned the same button pinned to his navy blazer, which the royal had paired with a light blue dress shirt under a solid navy sweater.



After the duo reached the venue, they helped pack donations and spoke with volunteers about their work at the centre, learning how British citizens can help the people of Ukraine, both in Europe and those living in the UK.

As per Page Six, the future king and queen consort had also shown their support for the country in a message released last week on their social media platforms.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the couple had posted. (ANI)

