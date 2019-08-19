Prince Williams, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Prince Williams, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Prince William, Kate were less supportive of Prince Harry, Meghan's wedding, say royal experts

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The speed at which the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry moved in his relationship with Meghan Markle came as a shock to Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, royal experts have claimed.
According to Fox News, Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly met on a blind date in July 2016, announced their engagement in November 2017 and exchanged vows in 2018.
"It was all so quick that William and Kate didn't have a moment to get to know Meghan because Harry hardly knew Meghan," Ingrid Seward, royal expert and editor of Majesty Magazine, revealed in the U.K. documentary 'William & Harry: Princes At War', reported Fox News.
"And of course William and Kate would have quite naturally thought, 'Oh she's been married before, she's older than Harry, I hope she's going to make him happy.' Anyone would think that," Fox News quoted her as telling The Sun.
Meghan was previously married to television producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013; they were together as a couple for a total of eight years.
Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for The Sun has claimed that Prince Harry lashed out at Prince William and Duchess Kate over them allegedly not being supportive of Duchess Meghan early in their relationship, Fox News reported.
"I was told by a number of sources that he went ballistic," Andrews said.
"He said, 'You're trying to wreck this relationship before it's even started.'"
Royal expert Kate Nicholl concurred, "That was the moment I was told by sources close to the brothers that the dynamics changed. There was a shift and it was largely down to Harry resenting his brother. Harry supported William from the outset of his relationship with Kate, and he felt let down that he wasn't getting his brother's full 100 percent support with his relationship with Meghan."
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:24 IST

Weekend report: 'Mission Mangal' set to enter Rs 100 cr club

New Delhi (India), Aug 19 (ANI): After getting a bumper opening, Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Mangal' has struck gold at the box office. The film which is set to enter the 100 crore mark, managed to mint Rs 97.56 over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:28 IST

Kartik Aaryan stuns in never-seen avatar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's next-gen star Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in the sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The actor unveiled the poster of the film on Monday, sharing his first look from the comic-thriller.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:16 IST

Cardi B's daughter gives side-eye to mom

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Cardi B and Offset's daughter seems to be as sassy as her mother and the proof is an adorable yet funny video that the rapper shared on her Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:58 IST

Kevin Smith announces 'He-Man' animated series on Netflix

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Here's some good news for movie buffs out there. Filmmaker Kevin Smith is all set to bring 'He-Man' to Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:36 IST

Nikki Bella gushes over Artem Chigvintsev as they start dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Nikki Bella after dating John Cena is now thanking the "Universe" for giving Artem Chigvintsev in her life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:09 IST

Netflix announces animated Elvis Presley spy series

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): On the 42nd death anniversary of American singer Elvis Presley, Netflix has announced the adult animated action-comedy series 'Agent King'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:58 IST

Cardi B believes Jay-Z 'has the power' to bring Colin Kaepernick...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American pop-singer Cardi B is confident enough that rapper Jay-Z will bring player Colin Kaepernick back into the National Football League (NFL) after the recent controversy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:39 IST

Chrissy Teigen says 'lip about to explode' due to altitude sickness

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen is known for sharing the good, the bad and the ugly, including any health scare, with her fans and followers on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:08 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mints $180.2 million globally

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Quentin Tarantino's latest flick 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is gaining huge appreciation at the box office worldwide. The film has managed to rake in $180.2 million globally.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:04 IST

Kim Kardashian admits she would do anything for Paris Hilton

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has always been there for the people who support her, especially for her close friends.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:57 IST

Janhvi Kapoor to debut in short film on Netflix

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Fresh face of Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to make her digital debut with Zoya Akhtar's short film "Ghost Stories" on Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:54 IST

Wishes pour in for Gulzar as he turns 85 today

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known by his pen name "Gulzar sahab" turned 85 today, and several Bollywood stars extended their warm birthday wishes to the renowned lyricist-poet.

Read More
iocl