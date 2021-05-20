Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

London [UK], May 20 (ANI): The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, on Thursday shared that he got the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 38-year old royal took to the official Twitter handle of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and informed his followers that he took the first dose on Tuesday.

This comes after the UK-wide vaccine rollout was expanded to people in their 30s last week.

"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do," William tweeted along with a picture of him getting the vaccine shot.



The Duke of Cambridge is the latest addition to the royals who got vaccinated against the deadly infection. William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late grandfather Prince Philip received their first doses in January.

William's father Prince Charles along with his wife Camilla also received their first doses in February.

On Wednesday, 2,696 new cases and 3 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK. 36,985,505 people in total have at present received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 20,870,453 have received the second dose, as per the data provided by the UK's health ministry. (ANI)