Princess Charlotte in new birthday photo taken by mom Kate Middleton

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Princess Charlotte who turns 8 years old on Tuesday sported a big toothy smile in pictures that her parents Kate Middleton and Prince William posted on the royal Instagram handle .

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," the caption read accompanied with a few festive emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)



Photo credit was given to "The Princess," referring to Kate. The picture shows the birthday girl in a summer dress.

Charlotte's birthday on May 2 falls on the same week that her grandfather, King Charles III, will be crowned in a historic coronation ceremony this Saturday.

According to Fox News, although Charlotte and her younger brother, Prince Louis, will not have official roles in the ceremony, her father and older brother, Prince George, will honour Charles in traditional roles.

According to the liturgy of the service, about halfway through the ceremony, William will kneel before his father, place his hands between his and recite: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

William not only has an official role, but he will be the only royal family member to speak during the service. (ANI)